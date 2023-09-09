KC Overseas branch starts in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The branch of the apex organisation ‘KC Overseas Education’ providing overseas education to students has been started in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This is the 69th branch of the organisation. The students from the Marathwada region willing to pursue education in the US, Britain, New Zealand, Canada, Europe and Asian countries will benefit from this facility. Branch AVP Vipin Mukadam and manager Hritik Agrawal were present during the inauguration. The organisation has collaboration with 700 universities in 31 countries. The students will get facilities like counseling, selection of courses and universities, application formalities and visa procedures under one roof.

A special session will be held in the new KC branch in the city on September 16, 2023 between 10.30 am and 4.30 pm, where the representatives of universities from various countries can be communicated.