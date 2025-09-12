KDA to appoint 30 compassionate heirs as peons before September 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Konkan Development Authority (KDA) will hand over appointment letters to 30 compassionate heirs for peon posts before Muktisangram Anniversary Day. Officials have already started verifying their documents.

The state government has directed all departments and district collectors to recruit heirs of deceased employees into Class III and Class IV posts. KDA had a waiting list of 39 candidates, of which 9–10 were disqualified. The remaining 25–30 will now secure government jobs. For several years, the government had stopped regular Class IV recruitment and relied on outsourcing agencies for peons and drivers. With the rising number of compassionate heirs, the government has reversed its policy and ordered direct appointments.

-------

Relief for Bereaved Families

Compassionate appointments provide financial stability to families of government employees who die in service. Under this scheme, one eligible heir gets a direct job in Class III or IV, depending on qualifications. Applicants must submit a formal request, after which authorities prepare a waiting list for appointments.