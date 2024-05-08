Kedar Ravangave completes Ironman in Australia; Advocates prioritising health amid career pursuits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marketing Head for Brand and Category at Amazon India Kedar Ravangave successfully completed the gruelling Ironman Australia triathlon, at Port Macquarie 2024, exemplifying the importance of balancing health and career goals.

The Ironman Port Macquarie, Australia is known for its challenging course, spanning a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride, and a full marathon (42.2km) run. This year, competitors faced additional hurdles with unpredictable weather conditions, making the race even tougher.

Despite his demanding role at Amazon India, Ravangave dedicated himself to rigorous training, ensuring he was prepared both mentally and physically for the race.

His success serves as a reminder for all to prioritize health amidst our career pursuits. Too often, the pressures of work overshadow our well-being, leading to burnout and diminished productivity.

By making time for regular exercise, healthy eating, and adequate rest, we can optimize our performance in all aspects of life.

In an interview following his triumph, Ravangave emphasized the importance of setting priorities and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. “Achieving success in both my career and my passion for endurance sports requires discipline, dedication, and a clear focus on what truly matters,” he stated.