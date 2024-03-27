Keep an eye on prenatal diagnosis in the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Regular inspection of sonography centers is required to prevent prenatal diagnosis. To know whether prenatal diagnosis is done or not, sudden visits should be given to sonography centres. If there are reports of abortion, legal action should be taken, said experts while speaking at a divisional workshop held at the health directorate office on Wednesday regarding the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.’

Legal experts provided guidance on how to conduct sonography center screenings in reference to the 'PCPNDT Act'. Deputy director of health, Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, adv Archana Gondhalekar, Dr Shirin Ware, Dr Gajanan Kshirsagar, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawalealong with medical superintendents from Jalna, Parbhani, and Hingoli were present.