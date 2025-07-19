Kendriya Vidyalaya bus driver assaulted near collector’s bungalow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Kendriya Vidyalaya school bus driver was brutally attacked with an iron rod by a car driver on Thursday evening, just outside the district collector’s bungalow.

The incident, which occurred around 6.30 pm, left the driver bleeding on the road, while terrified students watched from inside the bus. Shockingly, no FIR had been registered at Begumpura police station till late at night. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was returning from the second school shift and heading towards Harsul. Near the collector's bungalow, a car suddenly braked hard in front of the bus and began driving erratically. Driver Kute was forced to hit the brakes several times, causing students to fall inside the vehicle. When Kute approached the car to request the driver to drive properly, the man blocked the bus, pulled out an iron rod ('fighter'), and hit Kute on the head. The blow caused a deep gash and heavy bleeding. The female caretaker on board was also allegedly manhandled during the assault. Passersby rushed to the scene and rescued the injured driver, who was later admitted to Ghati Hospital. The students, though unharmed, were left shaken by the incident. Despite the seriousness of the assault and its location near a high-security zone, police had not filed a case till midnight.