Kerron Vaishnav to represent India in European Conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kerron Vaishnav, a prominent educationist of the city and founder of EduKerron International was invited to attend the 34th Annual European Association for International Education Conference to be held at Toulouse, France, from September 16 to 21.

Vaishnav, who has been instrumental in fostering international education partnerships has established over 30 collaborations with renowned universities across the country. He has established a ‘Center for European Studies' and has been providing free guidance and support to universities, faculties, and students, helping them explore global opportunities such as summer schools, internships abroad, and funded exchange programs.