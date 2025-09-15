KES president locks down college campus, causing uproar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major stir was caused after the president of Kohinoor Education Society (KES) sealed the main entrance of Kohinoor College in Khuldabad on Sunday evening.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the acting principal and faculty members arrived on duty.

Seeing the locked gate, all teaching and non-teaching staff staged a sit-in protest at the college entrance. Students returned home as the college was locked.

Officials from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and the Department of Higher Education rushed to the campus in the afternoon. The lock was eventually opened following their intervention.

The entire incident sparked chaos within the higher education circle, raising serious questions about the internal management and administration of the educational society.

Kohinoor College has been caught in a web of controversies for the past several months. The issues range from the return of government salary grants to the refusal to reinstate a suspended professor despite orders from the Supreme Court, and criminal charges against the institution's president in a fake degree case.

There have also been allegations of the principal receiving threats from the president while he was in jail, and the suspension of eight faculty and non-teaching staff after the president was released from jail.

In light of these ongoing issues, the university has submitted a report to the Government recommending the appointment of an administrator to take over the college's management.

Amidst all this, another shocking incident occurred. KES secretary Asma Khan personally unlocked the college gate, replaced the lock, and sealed the main entrance with her own signature. This act came to light on Monday morning when staff arrived and found the college sealed.

Faculty and staff staged a day-long sit-in protest right outside the gate in response. The incident was immediately reported to university authorities and the office of the Joint Director of Higher Education.

Following the recent events, the University and the Department of Higher Education jointly formed a committee to address the situation. The committee, chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, included Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Joint Director of Higher Education Dr Pankaja Waghmare, Deputy Registrar Dr Ganesh Manzha, Administrative Officers Vanita Sanjekar and Sanjay Jagtap.

The committee visited Kohinoor College in the afternoon. The committee held discussions with the college’s management and opened the lock of the gate. When contacted, KES president Dr Mazhar Khan was not available for comment.

Box

The committee issued a clear directive to the institution's management stating that the college cannot be closed, as it directly affects students and their right to education. No individual has the authority to disrupt the academic functioning of the institution.