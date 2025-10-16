Ketaki Mategaonkar to light up ‘festival of melodies’ on Saturday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This Diwali, the festival of lights will not only illuminate homes but also hearts with the magic of music. The ‘Lokmat Diwali Surotsav’ will be held on October 18 at 6 pm at the Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, featuring renowned singers Ketaki Mategaonkar, Shweta Dandekar, and Aniruddha Joshi, who will mesmerize the audience with their soulful performances.

The event offers a golden opportunity for music lovers in Sambhajinagar to immerse themselves in a world of melodies, making the start of Diwali an unforgettable evening filled with joy and rhythm.

Musical Highlights

The program is presented by Disha Group and organized in collaboration with Dr. Bhale’s Lifeline Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. and Vikram T. This year marks the seventh edition of the Lokmat Surotsav, which has previously seen performances by Mahesh Kale, Rahul Deshpande, and Arya Ambekar, enchanting audiences with their music. Ketaki Mategaonkar’s melodious voice promises to make this Diwali celebration even more vibrant and touching.

Starting as a child singer, Ketaki has carved her own identity as a well-known actress and versatile singer in Maharashtra. Known for her soulful voice and charming personality, her songs beautifully express the nuances of love. Besides singing, she is also a skilled actress, bringing artistry and sincerity to every performance.

Event Details and Entry

Entry is by pass only, with some seats reserved for invited guests. Passes are available at Disha Group near Devgiri Bank, Sutgirni Chowk, Navkar Tiles & Granite, Beed Bypass, and Wemigo Premium Car Care, Usmanpura. Attendees are encouraged to arrive on time and enjoy the musical celebration of Diwali.

Note: Maithili Thakur, who received a BJP ticket for the Bihar elections, will not be able to attend. Passes previously collected in her name will still be valid.

Aniruddha Joshi: Aniruddha Joshi is a passionate and skilled singer who won the eighth season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. Trained in music by his parents, Joshi performs songs in multiple languages and styles, including music videos like ‘Asawla Jiv’. His powerful, rhythmic, and emotive voice brings energy, purity, and innovation to both traditional and modern music, captivating audiences on stage.

Shweta Dandekar: Shweta Dandekar was the runner-up of the first season of ‘Indian Idol Marathi’ and reached the finals with distinction. Whether singing a classical Khayal, a traditional Bharud, or an item song, she consistently meets high standards with her technique, discipline, and dedication. Her exceptional talent and preparation have won the hearts of music lovers in Mumbai and beyond.