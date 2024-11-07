Khadaknarla’s Sarpanch disqualified due to encroachment on Govt land

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami disqualified Shakuntala Sunil Thorat, the Sarpanch of Khadaknarla (Gangapur) for encroaching on Government land. Shakuntala was disqualified from serving as a Gram Panchayat member with immediate effect and his post was declared vacant.

She was elected from Mauje Khadaknarla in Gangapur tehsil. Babasaheb Mahadu Munjal, a resident of Mauje Khadaknarla, filed a 'dispute application' with the Collector here through adv Chandrakant Bodkhe. It was stated in the application that Sarpanch Shakuntala Thorat and her husband encroached on Government land. They have a joint family and constructed an RCC house on an area of 33.17 by 50.74 square meters.

The petitioner requested the administration to disqualify Shakuntala from the post of sarpanch for encroaching on the government land. The report of Gangapur tehsildar states that Shakuntala and her husband Sunil made encroachments on Government land (no 230 and 241).

Declared ineligible under the provisions of law

After the hearing, the Collector accepted the dispute application of the complainant Babasaheb Munjal and declared Sarpanch Shakuntala Thorat as disqualified from performing the duties of Sarpanch and member of Khadaknarla Gram Panchayat as per the provisions of Section 14 (1) (J-3) and 16 of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958 with immediate effect. The collector also declared his post vacant.