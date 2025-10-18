Khaire-Danve held closed door meeting with office-bearers for 5 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state election commission (SEC) has indicated that elections for zilla parishads, panchayat samitis, municipal councils, and other local self-governing bodies are likely to be held within the next two to three months. In preparation for these polls, senior leaders of Uddhav Sena, Chandrakant Khaire and former leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, held a detailed review meeting with rural office-bearers and key workers at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Saturday (Oct 18), from 12 noon to 5 pm. According to sources, potential candidates for the upcoming elections were also discussed during the session.

Following major defeats in the recent Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, Uddhav Sena is now focusing on securing success in the upcoming local body elections. To ensure better performance, the party has already started planning and mobilisation at the grassroots level. Khaire and Danve conducted tehsil-wise meetings with party office-bearers, contact heads, and core workers at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Aurangpura.

In the previous zilla parishad (ZP), Uddhav Sena had 22 members. In this meeting, party leaders expressed their determination to win even more seats this time and raise the party's flag at the ZP level. Both leaders jointly addressed the attendees, offering strategic guidance and signaling unity within the party.

Khaire confirmed that discussions were held regarding likely candidates for the upcoming zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections, including the current political affiliations of previously elected members.

“In the last zilla parishad, we had 22 members. This time, we will win even more seats. The rural population is fed up with the deceitful Mahayuti alliance,” said Chandrakant Khaire.