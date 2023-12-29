Khaire inaugurates vanity van of Danve

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a political twist, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders including former MP Chandrakant Khaire and the leader of opposition in Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve seems to have reconciled their souring relations on Friday. The exchange of verbal arguments between Khaire and Danve had become a talk of the political circle after it became public in the last few days.

It so happened that Danve had purchased a vanity van and by getting it inaugurated and performing pooja of it at the hands of Khaire on Friday, he showed that he wanted to give a message that there is nothing ongoing between them.

Khaire was elected as MP from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency for four consecutive terms, but he lost in fifth term to MIM candidate. However, he geared up claiming that he will win the LS polls in 2024. Surprisingly, the party has not announced anybody’s name officially. In this complex situation, the Danve, while speaking to media persons, claimed that he would be ready to contest the Lok Sabha election if the party ordered him to do so.

This statement triggered a controversy and the two leaders Danve and Khaire exchanged heated arguments between them. This news flashed in the media. Hence in this background, the party chief called a meeting inviting all 25 important office-bearers, excluding Danve and Khaire, in Mumbai.

Later on, the MLC claimed that the former MP is our leader and minor conflicts do take place within the party, but we do not have any differences between us. Hence he held the inauguration of his vanity van at the hands of Khaire on Friday. It is said that the two leaders reconciled their relations after receiving the orders from the party chief.