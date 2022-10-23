Khaire reacts as Sattar ridicules

Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar ridiculed former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s tour for investigation of the drought situation and said that Thackeray completed his tour in just 24 minutes. After this statement, former MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire replied to it while speaking to the newsmen. He said, that Sattar should not forget that he became MLA only due to Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray came to Aurangabad to see the losses suffered by the farmers due to heavy rains. Reacting to this tour, Sattar said that he completed his tour in just 24 minutes and what he would have understood in such a less time. There are certain norms of NDRF and state government to declare wet drought. Accordingly, the farmers will get compensation for their losses after the panchnamas. He himself is travelling to around 60 to 70 villages daily and taking information of the losses. We respect the suggestions given by the opposition parties.

Khaire said, the farmers suffered huge losses and hence Thackeray came to the district to give courage to them. Moreover, the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi are taking information about the losses. But, where are chief minister and deputy chief minister. They are least worried about the miseries of the farmers. They are busy only in celebrating the festivals and in transfers of the officers.