Khaire starts poll campaign in scorching sun

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The temperature is rising day by day in the district, and so is the fever of the Lok Sabha (LS) election. The mercury has reached 40 degrees Celsius. Because of this, people are avoiding going out even at 9 am.

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena candidate for Lok Sabha Constituency of the district Chandrakant Khaire started visiting villages in the scorching sun as part of the canvassing.

Despite Sunday being a holiday, Khaire left the house at 10 am. He met the different office-bearers of the city and attended a programme organised at MGM to release ‘Gaurav Granth’ on the life of the late Dr Avinash Yelikar. He reached the event late.

The former MP went to Hatnur in Kannad tehsil directly after attending the book-releasing event.

Khaire visited the houses of office-bearers in the village and held discussions about election campaigning. The villagers narrated their tale of woes.

They complained to him that their agri produces do not get the required price. Khair said ‘Don’t worry. When I go to Parliament, I will raise the issue.”

Later, he attended the state-level dance and singing competitions of the Banjara community organised at Satkund in Kannad tehsil. Khaire was overwhelmed by the variety of art performed by Banjara community men and women in traditional attire. Artists were seen crowding to take pictures with him.