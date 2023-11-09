Khan Sana gets Ph D in Maths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Khan Sana Rahman Akbar Khan in Mathematics.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Some Contribution in Mathematical Modelling in Context with the Health Related Data’ under the guidance of Dr S R Mitkari, research guide, Department of Physics, Shri Siddeshwar College, Majalgaon, Beed.