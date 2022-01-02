Khandagale appointed head of Dalit Panther Golden Jubilee Committee

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

Dalit Panther is completing 50 years on July 9, 2022. A meeting was held at Mumbai recently with the intention to inform the younger generation about the Panther movement. A committee has been establish to the Golden Jubilee of Dalit Panther. On the ground of a state celebration committee, a district committee has also organised in Aurangabad and Adv Rameshbhai Khandagale has been made the chief organiser of the committee. The members include Bhimrao Bansod, Prakash Shirsat, Vishnu Dhobale, Ram Baheti, Bhagwan Bhojne, Adv Sachin Gandale, Buddhinath Baral, Vilas Katare, Bhaskar Lahane, Amol Kharat, Abhay Taksal, Balasaheb Hiwale, Sangram Korde, Subhash Thokal, Adv Sanghpal Bharsakle, Sangram Maurya, Adv Praveen Kamble, Ashok Shrikhande, Siddharth Thokal and others.

Similarly, January 10 will be observed as Shahid Din to mark respect to Panthers Bhagvat Jadhav and Ramesh Devrulkar. Dr Rishikesh Kamble and R N Salve will inform about the Panther movement.