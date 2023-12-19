Khandoba temple embraces digital donations

QR code scanners put up in temple for convenience of devotees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Satara Khandoba temple trust in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has taken a step towards digitalization by introducing QR code scanners on the donation box. This move has been met with positive feedback from devotees, who appreciate the convenience and security it offers.

Previously, devotees had to carry cash for donations, making them potential targets for thieves. The QR code scanners eliminate the need for cash, providing a safer and more convenient way to donate. Devotees can now simply scan the code with their mobile phones and donate the desired amount through their preferred online payment platform.

The temple trust has reported a surge in online donations since the introduction of QR code scanners. This indicates that devotees are increasingly embracing digital payment methods, even for religious offerings. The trust expects this trend to continue in the coming days, as more and more people become comfortable with cashless transactions.

Tradition amidst modernity

Despite the embrace of digital technology, the Khandoba temple continues to uphold its traditional practices. Devotees throng the temple on special occasions like Champasashthi and weddings, seeking blessings from the presiding deity. The traditional prasad of Bhakri and Vangyache Bharit is also offered to devotees, ensuring a connection to the temple's rich heritage.