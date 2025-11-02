Khatu Shyam Maharaj’s birth anniversary celebrated with bhajans at Agrasen Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The birth anniversary of Khatu Shyam Maharaj was celebrated with great devotion on Saturday evening at Agrasen Bhavan, Cidco.

The venue radiated spiritual energy as devotees chanted “Hare ka Sahara, Baba Shyam Hamara.” A grand portrait of the deity, LED-lit waterfalls, symbolic elephants, peacocks, and a glowing divine flame created a serene atmosphere. Devotees lined up for darshan and filled the hall in reverent silence. As temple sevak Kushalsingh Chauhan arrived, the crowd erupted with chants of “Jai Shri Shyam.” Bhajan singer Ajay Patidar from Madhya Pradesh and his troupe mesmerized the audience with soulful hymns. When the bhajan “Ek Baar To Haath Uthao Mere Bhagwan Ke Liye” echoed, devotees responded with chants of “Ram Siya Ram,” creating an uplifting spiritual aura. The celebration concluded with aarti and prayers, attended by devotees from across the city. The event was organized by the Shyam Bhakt Parivar. Earlier, a vibrant Nishana Padyatra from Shahaganj to Mitmita’s Shaktidham Temple drew large participation, with devotees waving saffron flags and chanting “Jai Shri Shyam.”