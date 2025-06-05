Khidrolkar amassed illicit wealth in 13 months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Suspended resident deputy collector Vinod Khidrolkar amassed illegal wealth during his 13-month tenure by converting land from Class-2 to Class-1 through dubious means. His arrest for accepting a bribe has exposed deep-rooted irregularities in the land administration process.

Khidrolkar allegedly approved around six land conversions every month, using an aide identified only as ‘K.M.’ to build a strong off-the-record network. He reportedly allowed private individuals to interfere in official decisions, while the administration failed to intervene. On May 27, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Khidrolkar and revenue assistant Tribhuvan for accepting Rs 5 lakh to convert a Tisgaon land parcel. The size of the bribe suggests significant monetary gains from similar deals. Authorities registered a case at the city chowk police station and sent both men to police custody until June 1. The court later granted them bail on June 5, following their suspension from service.

88 files under scanner report will expected in 15 days. A special inquiry committee headed by additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune is reviewing every land decision made during Khidrolkar’s tenure. The panel, which includes deputy collector (Land Acquisition) Suchita Shinde, Accounts Officer Vinod Shastri, Tehsildar Rupa Chitrakar, and a revenue assistant, has already taken custody of the land files. Officials are scrutinizing 88 cases involving land ceiling, grazing land, and Class-2 to Class-1 conversions. The committee aims to submit its report within 15 days.