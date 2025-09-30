Khinvsara Group's 3-day 'Investors Day' offers exclusive investment opportunities for investors

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The renowned Khinvsara Group, with a legacy of over six decades in real estate, hospitality, and entertainment, is set to host its 5th edition of ‘Investors Day’ from October 3 to 5, 2025. The event will be held at the group’s headquarters located opposite the city airport, and Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been roped in as the brand ambassador for this grand initiative.

Highlights of ‘Investors Day’

-In this 5th Investors Day, Khinvsara Group will offer investment opportunities in its exclusive pre-leased hospitality projects in association with renowned brands like The Machan, Ananta Resorts & Spa, and Clarks Collection.

-Guaranteed returns of up to 7% from Day 1.

-Assured safe and stable income, along with property appreciation over time.

-Dual benefit of fixed monthly income and asset value growth.

-Additional perks include free stay, wedding packages, spa discounts, and meal offers.

-Investment starts from just ₹45 lakh.

Number of Investment Options

During the 3-day expo, the group will offer a wide range of real estate and hospitality options for investment. It include 400–450 hotel/restaurant rooms; 350–400 residential plots; 300–350 flats and 100 commercial shops, showrooms, and offices.

“This year, we're not just showcasing projects, but offering future-ready investment opportunities. The investors should avail benefits from it. ‘Investors Day’ is the best and only chance to secure your financial future."

– Satyajit Khinvsara, Director – New Business Development.

Special discount on the occasion of 'Investors Day'

"Today’s investment builds tomorrow’s confidence. Investing in pre-leased hospitality ensures steady income and capital appreciation. Those investing on-the-spot during the Investors Day will receive discounts ranging from 15 per cent to 40 pc."

– Ravindra Khinvsara, Managing Director, Khinvsara Group