Khurana elected Punjabi Cultural Assn president; Maria is secretary, Duggal treasurer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr (Capt) Devinder Khurana has been elected president and Rohit Maria secretary of the Punjabi Cultural Association (PCA), during the elections held at Punjabi Bhawan, Padegaon, recently. Sameer Duggal is the new treasurer. Other members of the executive body (trustees) are: Animesh Singh, Avtar Singh Sodhi, M Grover, Dr Manmeet Sodhi, Pritam Batra and executive body (non-trustees) are: Rohit Chopra, Neelkant Nagpal, Rohit Suri, Yogesh Chandok, Sachin Atri, Munish Kukreja, Kunal Gurditta and Avtaar Minhas.

Maria said a Press statement that the PCA, apart from promoting culture, is socially active in doing educational and medical charity to the needy persons in the city. The new body would enthusiastically work for the betterment of the society at large. Soon, the PCA would be organising a Lodi Mela for the members. Punjabis in the town have been requested to be a part of the association.