Kidnap plot Foiled! Ninth-grader outsmarts suspect

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 14-year-old student from Saraswati Bhuwan School foiled a kidnapping attempt with her quick thinking, exposing a security lapse outside the school. The ninth-grader outwitted an unidentified man who tried to lure her onto his bike by claiming he knew her father. When she demanded he call her father first, the man hesitated, raising her suspicions. She ran back to the school, forcing the suspect to flee.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 12.30 pm when the girl, a resident of Tondoli, was waiting at the school gate after classes. A stranger approached on a two-wheeler and insisted that her father had sent him to pick her up. However, the student, aware of rising crimes, asked, “Call my father and let me speak to him.” The man fumbled, claiming he had no phone balance, which deepened her doubts. Without hesitation, she sprinted into the school for safety. Finding no staff nearby, she returned to check and saw the man speeding away. Later, she narrated the incident to her father, who immediately reported the matter to Bidkin Police Station. Authorities have launched an investigation and are checking CCTV footage from nearby locations.

School security lapses under Scrutiny

Shockingly, there were no CCTV cameras at the school gate to capture the suspect’s face or vehicle details. According to sources, even the cameras installed within the school were non-functional. Parents have now demanded urgent security upgrades, arguing that surveillance could have helped police track the culprit.

Brave student honoured for heroic response

Recognizing her courage and presence of mind, Saraswati Bhuwan School felicitated the student on Saturday. Teachers and students gathered to appreciate her bravery, presenting her with a bouquet in admiration. The incident has sparked discussions on child safety, urging schools and authorities to take immediate preventive measures. Police are continuing their probe, and locals remain on high alert. Meanwhile, parents and teachers are stressing the importance of educating children about personal safety and staying vigilant against such threats.