Kidnapped girl recovered, accused arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A minor girl, Rekha (name changed), who was kidnapped seven months ago, has been rescued by the Anti-Human trafficking cell (AHTC). The accused, Sunil Chawre (23) from Mantha, Jalna, has been arrested.

According to police, Rekha, a resident of Waluj, was abducted on August 4. Her mother filed a complaint with the MIDC Waluj police station. However, when initial efforts to locate Rekha proved unsuccessful, the case was transferred to the AHTC.

Led by police inspector Vitthal Sase, PSI Isak Pathan, the AHTC team launched a technical investigation. Based on this investigation, they traced the accused and Rekha to Waluj.

The AHTC team then laid a trap and apprehended both individuals. Rekha was safely recovered, while Chawre was handed over to the MIDC Waluj police for further investigation.