Kidnappers erase phone data before arrest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chaitanya Tupe kidnapping case has taken a dramatic turn as police discovered that the five main accused erased all data from their mobile phones before their arrest, anticipating imminent imprisonment. Meanwhile, a sixth accomplice, Harshal Vinod Chavan (20,Brahmapuri) was arrested late Thursday night for supplying fake number plates used in the crime. The district court has remanded him to police custody until Tuesday.

Accused under intense scrutiny

Investigators are grilling the five prime suspects:

Dnyaneshwar alias Harshal Pandharinath Shewatre (21)

Jeevan Narayan Shewatre (26)

Pranav Samadhan Shewatre (19)

Krishna Santosh Pathade (20) (all from Brahmapuri, Jalna district)

Shivraj alias Bunty Vilas Gaikwad (20) from Alandi

Harshal Chavan, their longtime friend, was apprehended by a Crime Branch team led by Sub-Inspector Vishal Bodkhe. He was presented before the court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody until February 11. The investigation is being led by Assistant Inspector Shivprasad Karhale.

Ransom and Fake Number Plates

Sources reveal that Chavan was roped into the conspiracy with a promise of a share from the Rs 2 crore ransom demanded for Chaitanya’s release. His role was crucial he provided two fake number plates to the kidnappers. Astonishingly, even after his associates were arrested, he remained at home, assuming the police would never trace him.

Police's charge sheet error

In a surprising misstep, when Chavan was produced in court, the police mistakenly included Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to culpable homicide, instead of the appropriate kidnapping charges. The government prosecutor flagged the error and requested an immediate correction. The court allowed an oral request but instructed the police to file a formal written application for the amendment. Once rectified, the proceedings continued. As authorities dig deeper into the case, efforts are now focused on retrieving deleted mobile data, which could reveal crucial evidence and further links to the kidnapping conspiracy.