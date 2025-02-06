Kidnappers’ Sand Mafia obsession turns criminalChaitanya tupe's kidnappers used stolen car, Bihar Pistol

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A group of childhood friends, obsessed with the sand mafia, meticulously planned and executed the abduction of seven-year-old Chaitanya Tupe from N-4.

The prime accused, Harshal Shevatre and Shivraj Gaikwad had been living near Chaitanya’s school for months, closely tracking his routine. Investigations revealed that Harshal had purchased a high-quality pistol for Rs 30,000 from a man named Rajan in Bihar, further deepening the criminal conspiracy. While working in Pune, Harshal was discontent despite his roommates earning well. He and his friends from Brahmpuri village in Jafrabad Taluka dreamed of making quick money by becoming sand mafias. Pranav, another accused, had rented a room in N-4 for his studies, where Harshal stayed. For three months, they closely tracked Chaitanya when he left for school, played outside, and who was at home. All accused have approved 5 days PCR by the court.

The accused: Who they are

The five accused, all childhood friends from Brahmpuri village in Jafrabad Taluka, had different backgrounds but shared a common ambition of making quick money. Harshal Shevatre worked in centring (construction) in Pune but was dissatisfied with his earnings. Jeevan had also been working in Pune but had recently returned to his village. Shivraj Gaikwad, also known as Bunty, operated a JCB, while Pranav was a third-year BCS student. Krishna, the fifth accused, was preparing for competitive exams. Despite their varied paths, their obsession with wealth and power led them to orchestrate the daring kidnapping plot.

3 failed attempts, success on the fourth

On January 26, all suspects gathered at Krishna’s rented room. CCTV footage showed their car circling the High Court area and Chaitanya’s house on January 27, 28, 31, and February 1, failing each time. On February 4, they changed tactics, approaching from a different route. Pretending innocence, they asked for a ride on his bicycle, then lured him with chocolates before forcibly bundling him into their car. The police tracked them down swiftly, ensuring the child’s safe return.

‘Rajan’ the elusive sixth accused

During his stay in Pune, Harshal developed contacts in the underworld and met Rajan, who provided him with the pistol. A crime branch team was dispatched to Pune to track Rajan, but he remains at large.

Reactivated SIM for Ransom Call

To demand ransom, Harshal obtained a SIM card from a roommate in Uttar Pradesh back in February 2023. It had been inactive for a year but was reactivated on February 2, 2024, just before the abduction. The number was used only once to call Chaitanya’s father before being discarded.

From Sand Mafia Dreams to a Life of Crime

The five accused were childhood friends, and cousins Harshal and Shivraj were deeply influenced by local sand mafias. They idolized the mafia lifestyle, dreaming of owning fleets of JCBs and Hyva trucks. To symbolize their ambitions, they even tattooed “Sand Mafia” on their arms. Their hunger for quick riches eventually pushed them toward armed crime, leading to a meticulously planned kidnapping. The police are continuing their investigation, with efforts underway to track Rajan and any other associates involved in the conspiracy.