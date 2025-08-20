Kids Capital English School celebrates 79th Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 79th Independence Day of India was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotism at Kids Capital English School. The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by the school secretary Dr Vijay Wadker. Principal Mansi Wadkar, vice-principal Rupali Charthankar, Jyoti Madhalmohikar, Sujan Kasab, Anuradha Lone and the staff were present.

The students showcased their talent through songs and speeches highlighting the significant contribution of freedom fighters. Shital Somware and Suvarna Kathar anchored the programme.