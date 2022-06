Kids Kingdom records 100% result in SSC

Aurangabad, June 28: Kids Kingdom English High School, Sindhi Colony recorded 100 % results in the SSC examination. Harshwardhan Zanwar topped the school scoring 98%, followed by Khushi Tetwar (95.40%), Utkarsha Patil (95.20%), Aditya Ghune (95.20%), Mitali Sandhanshiv (94.80%), Gauri Naik (93.60%), Varad Salunke (93.40%), Ojaswee Khairnar (93.40%), Riya Awsarmal (93.20%), Omkar Bhakare (93%), Anuj Mandwade (93%), Dhanashree Ubale (93%), Suraj Saggam (92.60%), Rucha Khairnar (92.60%), Aditya Kulkarni (92.20%), Anushka Patil (91.80%), Pratik Rathod (91%), Payal Khallarkar (91%) and Gauri Khade (92.20%).

School directors Varinder K Kaur and Kunal Singh congratulated the students and parents for the remarkable achievement.