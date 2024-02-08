Kids Scientia at Crayons the Play School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crayons The Play School organised Science Exhibition - Kids Scientia , recently. Various models to explain sources of water, Ram Setu, water recycling, era of transportation, global warming, Chandrayan and other subjects were displayed, said principal Sonal Ladniya. Ravi Rajpal and Rupinder Rajpal, president of Lions Club of Aurangabad inaugurated the exhibition. Guests appreciated the efforts of students and staff.