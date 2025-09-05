King Mahabali’s spirit comes alive in city Onam festivities

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city came alive with colours, traditions, and festive cheer as the Malayali community celebrated Onam, Kerala’s grand harvest festival, with unity and devotion. Rooted in the legend of King Mahabali’s annual return to meet his people, Onam is not just a cultural event but a reminder of equality, prosperity, and harmony. To welcome their beloved king, Keralites decorate homes with floral carpets, prepare the traditional feast, and celebrate with joy, ensuring that Mahabali finds his people living in happiness.

Marking Tiruvonam, the main day of the festival on 5 September , members of the Malayali community in the city decorated their homes and courtyards with vibrant Pookkalam (floral rangoli), wore new clothes, exchanged gifts, and gathered with families. The highlight was the traditional Onasadya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, featuring a variety of dishes,rice, curries, pickles, and sweet payasam. Organized with the support of the Keraleeya Samajam, the celebrations reflected the spirit of togetherness and cultural pride.

For many, Onam here is not just a festival from their native Kerala but a way of keeping their heritage alive while sharing its message of unity and gratitude with the wider city.

Onam is more than just a harvest festival; it is a celebration of peace, unity, and equality, reminding us to live by these values every single day. Every year, we come together with immense enthusiasm, and even within the resources available here, we recreate the spirit of Kerala, making the festival deeply special and memorable for our community.

– Padmanabhan P, Senior Keralite

“We all come together to celebrate Onam here just as it is celebrated in Kerala. Wearing new clothes and sharing moments with our families brings happiness to everyone. In the city, we celebrate at the Ayyappa Temple, where the traditional Onasadya adds even more joy and strengthens the sense of community among us.”

– Murali Dasan Pillai, Managing Director, Sai Mech Fabricators

Celebrating Onam in our city feels wonderful. In Kerala, it is usually celebrated with family, but here we come together as one big community. Even with people we may not know, we celebrate, live, and share joy together. This unity and bonding reflect the true significance of Onam, bringing people closer and strengthening relationships.

– KrishnaPriya Nandakumar Nair, Private Service

In Kerala, Onam celebrations span ten days with grandeur, featuring people dressed as King Mahabali visiting homes to greet families. The festivities also include vibrant snake-boat races that showcase intense teamwork and cultural pride, as hundreds of men row in unison to the rhythm of traditional songs.