Kiran Ladhane new JD of Technical Education
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 4, 2025 22:49 IST2025-06-04T22:40:03+5:302025-06-04T22:49:39+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kiran Ladhane was appointed the joint director of Technical Education of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region. He took the ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kiran Ladhane was appointed the joint director of Technical Education of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region. He took the charge from the incharge JD Akshay Joshi on Tuesday.
Ladhane was transferred here administrative level from Government Polytechnic, Nashik. He was also given the charge of Joint Director, Technical Education of the region at the same time.Open in app