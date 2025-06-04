Kiran Ladhane new JD of Technical Education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kiran Ladhane was appointed the joint director of Technical Education of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region. He took the charge from the incharge JD Akshay Joshi on Tuesday.

Ladhane was transferred here administrative level from Government Polytechnic, Nashik. He was also given the charge of Joint Director, Technical Education of the region at the same time.