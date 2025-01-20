Kiran Vaidya passed away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 20, 2025 10:45 PM2025-01-20T22:45:03+5:302025-01-20T22:45:03+5:30
Kiran Digambar Vaidya (73), a resident of Jyotinagar, passed away on Monday at 2 pm following a prolonged illness at his residence. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. The funeral procession will begin at 9 am on Sunday from his residence, and the last rites will be performed at the Pratapanagar crematorium.