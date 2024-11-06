Kishanchand Tanwani resigns from Uddhav’s faction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former Uddhav Sena district chief and ex-MLA Kishanchand Tanwani resigned from the party's primary membership on Wednesday. After the Shiv Sena split in July 2022, Tanwani stayed with Uddhav’s faction, earning roles as city head and later district chief. The party also nominated him to contest from the Central Assembly constituency, but he withdrew from the race two days before the nomination deadline. Following his withdrawal, the party removed him from his district chief position. Tanwani formally submitted his resignation to the party chief on Wednesday.