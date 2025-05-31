Kishore Shitole appointed as new BJP city president

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The internal factional politics within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the city president's post took an unexpected turn on Saturday (May 31), as the party made a surprising decision. Bypassing all factions, Kishor Shitole was appointed as the new city president. Shitole is currently the chairman of a cooperative bank and has been actively working in the party organisation and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for many years. Interestingly, his name was not even in the running for the post, but due to ongoing internal disputes, the party finalised his name, according to sources within the BJP.

It was almost certain that current city president Shirish Boralkar would be given another term. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save had backed Boralkar until the very last moment. Last month, after the news went viral on social media that Ashish Shelar would be appointed as the Mumbai city president and Shirish Boralkar as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city president, various factions within the party united to push for a change in the decision. Several BJP leaders, including MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, former mayor Bhagwan Ghadmode, and General Secretary Sanjay Kaudage, opposed Boralkar’s appointment.

There was intense competition between Sameer Rajurkar and Boralkar for the post. Eventually, an organisational voting process took place, during which some irregularities were reported, including tampering with the voters' list, leading to disputes at the party’s state office in Mumbai. As a result, the announcement of the city president was postponed. After almost a month, the party finalised Kishor Shitole's name.

Why did the party make this unexpected decision?

It is being said that by appointing Shitole, a representative from the Maratha community, the party aimed to maintain its strategy of social engineering. Since the city presidents of Nanded, Parbhani, and Dharashiv are from the Brahmin community, there was opposition within the organisation to having another Brahmin city president in Sambhajinagar. Consequently, Boralkar's name was rejected, and the party chose Shitole.

“Will work as per party’s directive”

BJP City President Kishore Shitole said,"I was not in the race for the city president post. I am a dedicated party worker. Over the years, I have faithfully fulfilled many responsibilities within the organisation and the RSS. Following the party’s directive, I will work with everyone in unity."