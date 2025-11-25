Knife attack carried out on contract over land dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young man who had come to the city from Gangapur was stabbed on Adalat Road on Monday afternoon. Police have initially suspected that the attack was carried out on a contract. The crime branch has arrested the attackers Virendra alias Ganesh Rajendra Shirsath (23, resident of Bhimnagar) and Honey alias Harshad Bhushan Jawale (19, resident of Christnagar, Shantipura).

Gaurav Sanjay Mavas (23), a resident of Mangegaon in Gangapur, along with his friend Vijay Salunke, had come to the city on Monday for court-related work. They got off at Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk and started walking towards Satish Motors. While they were walking past the Pagaria Bajaj showroom, they were suddenly attacked. Both attackers stabbed Gaurav deeply in the stomach and chest. Gaurav collapsed on the road, bleeding heavily and unconscious. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of GMCH.

Arrested overnight

Following the attack, the crime branch and Kranti Chowk police were searching for the accused. Based on CCTV footage, crime branch inspector Gajanan Kalyankar and assistant inspector Vinayak Shelke received confidential information about Virendra and Honey. Shelke, along with constables Manoj Akole, Pradeep Dandavate, and Mangesh Shinde, rushed to the location and arrested both men. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

Attack contracted for Rs 5,000

Attacker Virendra Shirsath has a case registered against him at the Cantonment Police Station for abducting a minor girl and works with a band troupe. Honey is an autorickshaw driver. Both confessed that a person named Anna Borge had given them a contract of Rs 5,000 to carry out the attack. Borge is a notorious criminal with several serious offences registered against him. Before the attack, Gaurav had been pointed out to Virendra and Honey from a distance.

Land dispute suspected

Police have expressed preliminary suspicion that the attack may have stemmed from an ongoing land dispute involving Gaurav’s uncle, whose case is pending in court. Gaurav also informed the police that an attempt was made to attack him earlier near Hedgewar Hospital.