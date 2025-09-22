Knowledge-based thinking must flow across generations: Vivek Kumar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Human progress relies on scientific temper. Knowledge-based thinking must remain alive, as scientific reasoning has always driven advancement. Continuous quality research is essential — think, read, write, respond, and engage in dialogue,” said Vivek Kumar, professor and Dean of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, at the valedictory session of the two-day National Workshop on Sociological Research and Academic Writing at SBES College of Arts and Commerce, recently.

Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, emphasised the importance of intellectual honesty and human values in the AI era. Vinod Chandra (Lucknow) highlighted research as a continuous process vital for a scientific society.

Dr Shreerang Deshpande, General Secretary of the SBES Society, said sociology links multiple disciplines and Indian perspectives must guide research. Workshop convenor Prof Sandip Chaudhari presented the report. Over 200 research scholars participated. Dr Amruta Wakale conducted the proceedings of the session, and Principal Dr Vivek Mirgane proposed a vote of thanks.