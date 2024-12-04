Known criminal escapes after knife attack on Police

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

A known criminal attacked a police officer with a knife in Satara on Monday around 5 pm. The incident occurred after the accused was denied alcohol at a wine shop.

The accused has been identified as Akshay alias Bhaiya Wahul (23, Ekta Colony, Satara area). Wahul demanded a box of alcohol from the wine shop owned by Mahendra Jaiswal. When the shop employee, Ajinath, refused, Wahul threatened him with a knife. The shopkeeper had already alerted Satara police, as Wahul had attempted a similar act four days earlier.Four days ago, Wahul demanded free alcohol from the same shop. When refused, he threatened the owner with a sword. That case was also reported to the Satara police station. Three police officers arrived at the scene, but Wahul resisted arrest and injured officer Deepak Shinde during the scuffle. Wahul managed to escape. A case has been registered against him at Satara Police Station.