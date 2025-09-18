Kohinoor College stalemate continues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The dispute over the sealing Kohinoor College in Khuldabad shows no signs of resolution. This was evident on Thursday.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) shared the minutes of the recent meeting with the teachers, but the acting principal objected, stating that none of the teachers' concerns were addressed in the document.

The college management made a complaint with the police against the acting principal and a female student filed a complaint against a teacher at the Khuldabad police station.

The teachers submitted a complaint against the college management while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University College Teachers Association (BAMUCTA) submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Higher Education, Vice-Chancellor, Director and Joint Director of Higher Education, demanding relief for the teaching staff members. The college was locked and sealed by Kohinoor Education Society (KES)’s secretary, Asma Khan, on the night of September 14.

When this came to light, officials from the university and the regional Joint Director of Higher Education visited the campus. However, teachers and employees refused to enter the building without a formal panchnama conducted in the presence of police.

There are concerns that the management, who had opened the lock overnight, may have removed documents from the premises. There is also suspicion that items may have been planted in staff rooms and teachers' cabins.

As a result, teachers have continued to sit outside the college gate in protest. The university held a meeting on September 16 with the acting principal and higher education officials. The minutes of this meeting, however, were criticised by the acting principal for only reflecting the university’s viewpoint, without acknowledging the raised issues. Simultaneously, the education society head filed a complaint against the acting principal at the Khultabad police station.

Box

Demand for appointing administror

BAMUCTA submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Higher Education, Vice-Chancellor, Director and Joint Director of HE, demanding to appoint of an administrator for the college and the revocation of suspensions imposed on teachers and employees. Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Munja Dhondge, Dr Sandeep Patil and Dr Vishwanath Kokkar signed the memorandum.

Box

Court hearing awaited

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the related petitions on September 19. The university and the Joint Director’s office prepared for the hearing on Thursday. The entire higher education community is closely watching the outcome of this legal proceeding.