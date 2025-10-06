Kojagari Lakshmi Puja celebrated with devotion and bengali tradition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On October 6, the Bengali Association, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, celebrated the sacred Kojagari Lakshmi Puja with devotion and adherence to Bengali customs at Shree Shree Kali Bari, Garkheda, on the auspicious full moon night of Kojagari Purnima.

The temple courtyard was decorated with alpana, diyas, and fragrant flowers, creating a divine ambiance reminiscent of traditional Bengal. The rituals included chanting of mantras, Puja, Pushpanjali, Aarti, and Bhog offered to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Devotees prayed for peace, happiness, and prosperity in their homes.

The celebration was graced by President Pritish Chatterjee, Vice President Arunkumar Sengupta, Kalibari Committee Chairman Ratankumar Bhowmick, General Secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh, Treasurer Gagan Chandra Bannerjee, and Joint Secretary Kalyan Bhattacharya, along with all Executive Committee members of the Association.

Women from various age groups attended in large numbers, dressed in traditional Bengali attire, carrying plates adorned with lotus, rice, and lamps. The rhythmic Ulu Dhwani and blowing of the Shankh during the Aarti created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

The celebration concluded with Bhog distribution and exchange of greetings, symbolizing Maa Lakshmi’s blessings for prosperity and well-being of all.