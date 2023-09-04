Kranti Chowk echoes with slogans of agitators

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thousands of youths gathered at Kranti Chowk to participate in the bandh and demand reservation. They shouted slogans against the state government and it echoed in the whole vicinity.

The youngsters and women agitators staged a rasta roko by sitting on the road. They were holding placards and saffron colour flags in their hands. Maratha Kranti Morcha’s (MKM) Manisha Marathe, Kavita Patil, Adv Suvarna Mohite, Laxmi Mhaske, Lalita Valle, Sharda Shinde, Dr Divya Patil, Rekha Wahtule, Sukanya Bhosle and many others were present in large numbers.

Breaking watermelons

The Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearers brought watermelons and broke them while shouting slogans protesting against the chief minister Eknath Shinde and the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the police foiled an attempt and seized the material before the Yuva Sena was to take out a mock funeral procession of the state government.

Relaxation to hospitals, chemists, industries

The chemist shops, hospitals and students taking the talathi exam were granted relaxation from participating in the agitation. The tea stalls, fruit-sellers and hand carters doing business in the vicinity of hospitals were seen open, but were not pressured to participate in the bandh.

Lifting of sarpanch on shoulders

It may be noted that to register protest against lathi charge in Jalna district, the sarpanch of Georai Paigan (in Phulambri tehsil) Mangesh Sable burnt his own car. On seeing him between them, the youths lifted him on their shoulders, in the afternoon. However, the local leaders, on seeing the attraction of youths towards him, started the national anthem.

Appeal for peace

The activists gathering at Kranti Chowk, were earlier heading their morcha towards Ajabnagar. They were going aggressive, but a leader Ramesh Gaikwad interacted with them and then they all reached Kranti Chowk. On learning about it, Vinod Patil, Abhijeet Deshmukh and Chandrakant Bharat reached the venue and appealed to them to maintain peace and ensure that the bandh is held successfully.