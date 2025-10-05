Kranti Chowk police nab two with 18.1 kg cannabis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Kranti Chowk Police, acting on a tip-off, caught two men Anil Bariya (31) and Royas Vakur (24) bringing cannabis to the parking area near Baba Petrol Pump on Saturday. The accused were found in possession of 18.1 kg of cannabis worth Rs 81,000, illegally intended for sale. A detailed seizure memo was prepared, and a case was registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station. The operation was led by police sub-inspector Pawan Chaudhary and police sub-inspector Ashok Ingole.