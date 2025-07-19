Krushinagar firing: 6 held; pistol, live cartridges seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The local crime branch (LCB) has arrested six men, including the main accused, in connection with the Krushinagar riot and firing case. The arrests were made near Nagzhari, close to Shegaon. A country-made pistol and live cartridges were recovered during the operation.

The violence broke out late on July 10 between two groups in Krushinagar under the Civil Lines police station limits. Following the incident, Satish Raghunath Wankhade (34) of Panchsheel Nagar and Akash Gavai (27) of Krushinagar filed complaints.

The accused has been identified as Nikhil alias Bunty Charhate (25), Aniket Gavai (23), AniketSawale (22), Dhammapal Tayade (24), Shantanu Tayade (22), Akash alias Dadu Khadse (26)

Weapon recovered from accused's home

During questioning, Akash Khadse confessed to hiding the firearm and ammunition at his residence in Pangari Navghare, Malegaon taluka, Washim district. Acting on his statement, police seized the pistol and live cartridges, together worth around Rs 35,500.