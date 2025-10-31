Kumbh Mela Development Plan worth ₹9,633 crore drafted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In view of the Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027, a massive development plan worth ₹9,633.51 crore has been prepared for the key pilgrimage areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ellora, Paithan, and Apegaon in the district.

The plan was presented on Friday at the district collectorate in the presence of guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and various people’s representatives.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be held in Nashik in 2027, attracting a large number of devotees and saints who are expected to visit major pilgrimage sites in the region. Considering that nearly one crore devotees are likely to visit during the Kumbh period, an action plan has been framed focusing on transport and traffic management, basic amenities, accommodation and convenience for devotees and tourists, safety arrangements, and conservation of heritage sites.

District collector Deelip Swami gave the introductory remarks. Among those present were zilla parishad CEO Ankit, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, and Chief Engineer (PWD) Atul Chavan. The proceedings were conducted by planning officer Bharat Vayal.

Expectations of Public Representatives

Minister Atul Save: Roads should be upgraded, and electricity distribution infrastructure including transformers and poles should be relocated as needed.

MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad: The Bhadra Maroti temple area should also be included in the plan, similar to Ellora.

MLA Vilas Bhumre: Works in Paithan tehsil should be prioritised as Nath devotees visit in large numbers.

MLA Prashant Bamb: The development plan should contribute to overall infrastructure growth and boost tourism in the district.

MLA Ramesh Bornare: Roads in Vaijapur tehsil and those connecting from the Nashik side should be developed.

MLC Vikram Kale: There should be an internal public bus transport system for the movement of devotees.

MP Dr. Kalyan Kale: Inclusion of Vaijapur area is essential, as promotion of local products during the festival will generate employment.

Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat: “The works included in the Kumbh Mela development plan should ensure the sustainable development of the district. Efforts must be made to strengthen the tourism potential of the region.”

Key Features of the Plan

Total Outlay:

--Kumbh Mela background development works – ₹7,126.29 crore

--Paithan and Apegaon development plan – ₹2,507.22 crore

--Traffic and Transport: Parking and accommodation facilities planned across 130 hectares of land.

--Facilities for Devotees: Construction and repair of toilets for men, women, and persons with disabilities, along with provision of pure drinking water.

--Security Arrangements: 24-hour CCTV and drone surveillance, temporary police posts, helipads, and rest houses to ensure safety.

--Tourism and Heritage Development: Illumination and beautification of Ellora Caves and nearby temples, scheduling of visitor timings, multilingual information and guidance centres, and well-coordinated management at all local pilgrimage sites.