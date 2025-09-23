Kumbh prep chaos: Officials scolded as MLA meetings overshadow planning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, the district administration is preparing a proposal to develop facilities worth ₹800 crore along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Nashik highway. Departments were instructed over the past two months to submit details of the required facilities, but most heads neglected the directive. Frustrated, District Collector Deelip Swami expressed his intent to escalate the matter to the Chief Minister and reprimanded several officials.

Officials who disrupted meetings by showing indiscipline will be served notices. Proposals from the municipal corporation, Public Works Department, NHAI, MSIDC, MSEDCL, police, FDA, and health departments have not been submitted. Some development work will take place in Paithan and Gangapur for the Kumbh Mela, while proposals for other infrastructure projects in the district will be forwarded to the state government. Present at the meeting were MLA Vilas Bhumre, MLA Prashant Bamb, ZP CEO Ankit, Supply Officer Pravin Phulari, and Planning Officer Bharat Vayal.

T-point to Verul Highway widening under consideration

The proposal includes four-laning the highway from Daulatabad T-point to Verul, with a 1.5 km bypass near the caves. The proposal will be submitted to the senior officer committee. The District Collector indicated that final decisions on all proposals would likely be made by the end of the month in line with Kumbh Mela preparations. The proposal will include the Nath temple area in Paithan and Apegaon, along with water supply plans, bypass roads, and other facilities for the Mela.

₹800 Crore infrastructure plan for Kumbh

Road Development: Internal and external roads, new roads, and patchwork will be considered.

Police Control Room: A dedicated control room will be set up for the Mela, along with parking facilities.

FDA Lab: A temporary Food & Drug Administration lab will be established along the Kumbh route.

Funds: A total of ₹800 crore will be requested for the required infrastructure and related work.

Warning to Officials:

For the past two months, officials were asked to prepare the blueprint for Kumbh Mela. Despite four meetings, there has been no serious response, which came to light on Tuesday. The Nashik divisional administration and CMO have repeatedly followed up. Officials failing to submit the plans within two days will have their names sent to the CMO’s office for further action.

— Deelip Swami, District Collector