Kumbhar Galli potters keep Diwali glowing with tradition

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Diwali nears, the narrow lanes of Kumbhar Galli fill with the sound of turning wheels and the smell of wet clay. This old locality has long supplied the city with diyas, bolakhe and clay idols.

Around 30 potter families live here, but only a few still use the traditional clay wheel. Most have shifted to POP and machine-made items that are faster and easier to produce. Yet, a handful of families continue to keep the old art alive.

Among them is the Godbole family, who have been making earthen lamps for three generations. Charan Godbole, along with his wife, two daughters and two sons, works from home using a wooden potter’s wheel, a rare sight today. Every year, they prepare thousands of diyas and bolakhe for Diwali markets.

Rain dampens work, not spirit

This year’s heavy rain delayed drying and reduced production. Yet, the lanes of Kumbhar Galli are again lined with rows of sun-dried diyas, ready to light up homes across the city.

The Godboles and a few others prove that even as times change, the true spirit of Diwali still begins with a handful of clay.

“Ours is the third generation working on the potter’s wheel to make diyas and bolakhe. While many have moved to machines and moulds, we still continue with the wheel it’s our tradition. I’ve seen my father work this way, and now my children are learning the same craft.”

— Charan Godbole, potter from Kumbhar Galli

“This year, because of the heavy rain, our production has gone down. The clay doesn’t dry properly, and it becomes hard to make diyas during the rains. From Kumbhar Galli, we supply diyas, bolakhe and ghode-gawlan to markets across the city.”

— Sunil Kasture, potter