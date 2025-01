Kumud Madhusudan Kherde Passes Away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kumud Madhusudan Kherde (80, Disha Nagari, Beed Bypass) passed away on January 17 evening due to age-related ailments. Her last rites were performed at 8 PM at the Pratapnagar crematorium. She is survived by her sons Atul and Ashutosh, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.