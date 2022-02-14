Kunal Bhosale appointed CEO of American Company

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Kunal Bhosale, a former student of Deogiri College was appointed chief executive officer of ‘Extrude Hone Corporation’ in America.

College principal Dr Ashok Tejankar said that Extrude Hone Company’s machine tools and accessories are used in automobile, aerospace, medical, heavy engineering industries.

He said that the company had manufacturing plants in America, Germany and China while it has sales and service network in 25 countries including India.

“Kunal Bhosale completed education in Science stream from our college and Bachelor in Industrial Engineering in America. He was selected as an engineer in Extrude Hone Corporation. After five years of service, he was promoted as managing director of the company (American sub-continent). Kunal was appointed CEO of the same company on February 12. It is a matter of pride for us,” he said. He is the son of industrialist Vivek Bhosale.