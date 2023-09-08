Kunal Rajput becomes India-born director of RADA production

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kunal Mangalsingh Rajput, an Indian theatre artist, has made history by becoming the first India-born director of a production by the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. The show, titled 'Home', addresses the global refugee crisis and is set to open to the audience on September 5.

Rajput, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, began his journey towards excellence in the field of theatre under the tutelage of the legendary theatre practitioner, Dr Shashikant Barhanpurkar. After rigorous training in India, his undeniable talent caught the eye of selectors at the Royal Central School of speech and drama in London, where he was chosen to pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree.

His accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring artists. The opening and closing nights of the show are already sold out, with overwhelming anticipation from audiences.