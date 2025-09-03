Kunbi Records Found in Only 1,516 of 8,550 Villages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Out of nearly 8,550 villages in Marathwada, Kunbi records have been traced in only 1,516 villages, while the rest show no such documentation. However, after the state government’s September 2 ordinance implementing the Hyderabad Gazette, members of the Maratha community in villages with no records can now submit affidavits through committees comprising the talathi, gram sevak, and agriculture assistants. These affidavits must prove residence in the concerned area before October 13, 1967. The village committee and competent authority will then hold inquiries before deciding on caste certificate issuance. Legal experts, however, have raised strong objections, calling the ordinance unconstitutional.

------------------------

2.21 crore documents scrutinisedFor the first time since Marathwada merged with Maharashtra, 2.21 crore documents across 13 categories were examined.

Findings so far:

Kunbi records found: 47,845

Kunbi certificates issued (Oct 1, 2023 – Aug 22, 2025): 2,38,559

Certificates validated: 8,227

Pending scrutiny: 2,853

Reasons for invalidation: absence of caste records, weak genealogical proof, lack of strong evidence, failure to prove kinship, and missing certified copies.

District-wise validation:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (166), Jalna (229), Parbhani (161), Hingoli (163), Nanded (105), Beed (529), Latur (41), Dharashiv (123) — Total: 1,516.

Legal objection“The September 2 government decision granting Kunbi certificates to Marathas is illegal. It forces quasi-judicial officers handling caste and validity certificates to act with a motive. If Hyderabad Gazette provisions are extended to one community, why not to others? As per Section 8 and Rules 5 & 6 of the State Caste and Validity Certificate Act, 2000, it is the applicant’s responsibility to prove their caste claim.”

— Adv. B.L. Sagar Killarikar, Former Member, State Backward Classes Commission