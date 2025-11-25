‘KYC’ for Ladki Bahin beneficiaries extended until December 31

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, beneficiary women receive Rs 1,500 per month. However, many fake beneficiaries have entered the scheme for financial gain, putting a heavy burden on the state treasury. Considering that the state government may be questioned during the CAG audit, the government has made e-KYC mandatory for all beneficiaries. The deadline for completing this process has now been extended to December 31.

The state government launched this scheme about a year and a half ago. In the district, around 9 lakh women were declared eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme. To ensure that only genuine beneficiaries receive the benefits, the government made e-KYC compulsory from January. As per the guidelines, only two women from a family can avail benefits under this scheme. Women already receiving aid under the Niradhar Scheme or other government welfare schemes are not eligible. Only women aged 21 to 65 qualify. Women from families owning a four-wheeler are not eligible. The family’s annual income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh, no member should be employed in government service, and the family should not be paying income tax. Strict verification is being conducted accordingly. Initially, the e-KYC deadline was November 18, but due to difficulties faced by many beneficiaries, it has now been extended to December 31.

If father or husband has passed away, don’t worry

Women whose fathers or husbands are no longer alive, as well as divorced women, were facing difficulties during the e-KYC process because the required OTP could not be authenticated. The government has tried to provide relief in such cases. These women must submit their father’s or husband’s death certificate, or a divorce decree issued by the court, to the Anganwadi worker by December 31. The Anganwadi worker will forward these documents to the CDPO, who will then submit them to the District Women and Child Development Office. This office will recommend eligible cases to the state government.

— Mahendra Darade, district women and child development officer