KYC updating period for PM Kisan Scheme extended

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The union government should the period for updating e-KYC for Prime MInister Kisan Sanman Scheme by one month and it should continue till September, 2022, demanded state agriculture minister Abdul Sattar and other agriculture minister of various states to union agriculture minister Narendrasingh Tomar through a video conferencing meeting held at Divisional Commissionerate on Wednesday. The union minister accepted the demand.

Under the scheme, Rs 20,235 crores have been distributed to 1.10 crore farmers in the state in 11 installments. Today, a data of the new 11.39 lakh beneficiaries have been uploaded today. Divisional agriculture joint director Dinkar Jadhav, statistic officer Ganesh Ghorpade, and agriculture ministers of various states participated in the online meeting.

Tomar said, the states having the updated data of the farmers should send to the union agriculture department by September 7. The remaining states should collect the information by September 25 and should send it by September 30.

Sattar informed Tomar that a drive is being implemented at the village level in the state to update e-KYC information of the beneficiaries. KYC of 4.42 lakh farmers has been completed while of the remaining 39.13 lakh will be done soon, he said.