Labourer dies after falling from 30-ft height tin shed

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

In a bizarre accident, a labourer dies after falling from a height of 30-feet while working in Umasons Company in Waluj MIDC on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Syed Zakir Syed Sardar (40, resident of Mehru village in Jalgaon district and temporary resident of Aref Colony in Aurangabad).

It so happened that four labourers Syed Zakir, Syed Rizwan, Guddu and Kalim reached the company for a tin shed work on Friday at 2 pm. It was a complete shed of steel tins with a few plastic tins inserted in between for the availability of light to the workers working in the factory during the daytime. These four workers climbed up the shed and were taking measurements of

the tins for some work. Unknowingly, Zakir's leg got pressed on a plastic tin. It got broken and he suddenly fell on the ground from the height and sustained grave injuries. The company's workers and others rushed him in an ambulance to a private hospital in Waluj, but after primary treatment, he was shifted to the government hospital for further treatment. The doctors declared

him dead on examination at 3.45 pm. Meanwhile, Waluj MIDC police station has registered an offence of accidental death.

No protection to labourers

The relatives of deceased Zakir accused the company management and the concerned contractor of not providing any security and safety measures to the deceased and three other labourers who were working on a height of 30-feet on the tin shed. They should have been at least provided helmets, safety belts and other protective tools as they were working for them by pushing their lives in danger. This is the reason why the accident had taken place and took his life. The deceased

labourer is survived by a wife, three daughters and an extended family. They all are in grief over the sudden demise of their breadwinner.